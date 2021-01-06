BORIS Johnson launched a stinging attack on Nicola Sturgeon’s Government, saying if it was up to the SNP there would not have been a single Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland.

The Prime Minister is believed to have told a private virtual meeting of the 1922 Tory backbench committee that the mass roll-out of the vaccine programme was a “UK effort “ and down to the strength of the Union. It is thought his criticism of the SNP is a reference to what might have happened if Scotland were independent.

One MP in the virtual meeting said: “Essentially, the point the Prime Minister was making is that the UK is a major country, we’ve got sufficient clout to get the vaccines rolled out. He did actually mention that we were ahead of the rest of Europe.

“He said if it were up to the SNP then there wouldn’t have been a single vaccine delivered in Scotland. It was a UK effort, in other words and needed the clout of a big government.”

Asked about the PM’s remarks, his press spokeswoman at a Downing St briefing said: “It’s not my role to comment on private meetings…I wasn’t there and did not hear the conversation.

“But, in terms of the broader point about the vaccine, there is no doubt that the Union has been critical in the development, production and administration of the vaccine. Across a range of measures the UK Government during this pandemic, we’ve have all worked together to provide for the British people.

“I think Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday they’ve 100,000 vaccines in Scotland, it’s great news for the Scottish people, but it’s been a collective effort.”

Asked if what the PM had been referring to at the 1922 Committee was if Scotland was in the EU, it would not have provided a single vaccine dose so quickly, the spokeswoman replied; “I don’t know the answer to that question but as I have said before and will be saying many times again I can’t comment on a private meeting I was not at.”

But she added: “I don’t think it’s about the EU or otherwise.”

Yesterday, Ms Sturgeon suggested her Government had acted “much earlier” to get the latest Covid wave under control than Johnson’s.

Referring to her decision to close places of worship in Scotland while they are being kept open in England, the First Minister said: “It is one of the points of difference between Scotland and the UK but so is the fact we decided to act much earlier in the curve of this wave of the pandemic to get it under control.

“We are trying to act as cautiously as we can at the moment to stop this situation deteriorating any further,” she added.