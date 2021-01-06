A SENIOR SNP MP has warned activists that holding an unofficial referendum without the approval of the UK Government would “appall the international community”.

Pete Wishart also suggested that a failure to stick to a legally-binding referendum on Scottish independence “would lack any democratic legitimacy” and “would be boycotted by the Tories”.

The MP for Perth and North Perthshire was responding to a petition calling for May’s Holyrood election to be an independence “plebiscite” by the Independence for Scotland Party, which Mr Wishart labeled “a pop-up indy party that is polling less than one per cent”.

Seen a petition going around for a 'plebiscite' from a pop up indy party that is polling less than 1%. Why would anyone sign up for a dead end that can't get us to indy, would be boycotted by the Tories, lack any democratic legitimacy & would appall the international community? — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) January 6, 2021

The plebiscite petition website claims that the method is “proven to be an internationally accepted way for nations to gain independence from dominant partners who refuse to accept electoral mandate for referendums of independence”.

READ MORE: SNP MP Pete Wishart: Holyrood can 'grind down' Westminster to get Indyref2

So far, less than 2,000 people have signed the petition.

Colette Walker, leader of the Independence for Scotland Party, said: “We call on the SNP and the Scottish Greens who support Scottish independence in Holyrood and other political parties in Scotland to make the May 6, 2021 Scottish elections a plebiscite.

“This is a democratic event recognised by the international community and is a way of establishing the opinion of the Scottish people legally and legitimately.”

She added: “It is not right that at such a crucial point and in matters that will affect peoples’ employment, wellbeing and liberty, that their voice should be silenced.

“In Scotland the people are sovereign and it is time that they were given the right to speak.”

Writing on Twitter, he added: “Why would anyone sign up for a dead end that can't get us to indy, would be boycotted by the Tories, lack any democratic legitimacy & would appall the international community?”

He said: “I can imagine us going to the international community - 'listen guys, we had a plebiscite.

“I'm sure you won't mind the fact it was uncontested with no 'No' proposition, is being ignored from the state we hope to leave and is of dubious legality'. “They would laugh their heads off.”

The SNP has come under pressure for so far not setting out an alternative route to independence if Boris Johnson continues to ignore repeated calls for a re-run of the 2014 referendum to be held.

Mr Wishart said he was confident that the UK Government will grant a second independence referendum to the Scottish people.

He said: “They're already preparing for it, and the smarter ones know that saying 'No' is unsustainable and can't endure.

“In the meantime, they will 'defiantly' say 'No' hoping that the impatience and division beats us for them.”