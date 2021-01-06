Leading Scottish chefs have paid tribute to culinary titan and restaurateur Albert Roux who has died at the age of 85.

The French-born founder of London's Michelin-starred Le Gavroche restaurant passed away on January 4 following a long illness.

His family confirmed the death on Wednesday, with several prominent industry figures quickly taking to social media to offer their condolences.

Gordon Ramsay, one of a number of stars including Marcus Wareing and Marco Pierre White who trained under Roux, led the tributes to "the man who installed gastronomy in Britain".

The Scottish chef, who went on to become Roux's number two at Hotel Diva, a ski resort in the French Alps, has remained close friends with the businessman, with the pair operating out of the same office for the last ten years.

Ramsay, 54, shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: "So so sad the hear about the passing of this legend, the man who installed Gastronomy in Britain, we've shared the same office for the last decade and walking up those stairs today is going to be really difficult, thank you Albert for everything you gave me, God Bless you Chef."

Meanwhile Scottish chef Tom Kitchin, owner of Edinburgh's The Kitchin, posted on Twitter: "One of the true culinary greats has left us... Merci chef.. My thoughts are with the Roux family and the army of chefs you've influenced over the years.. You will be missed but never forgotten.. RIP."

TV Chef James Martin added that Roux was "a true titan of the food scene" who "inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business".

He said: "RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass... in fact the bottle to you and your brother and say thank you for everything. My thoughts to all the Roux family and friends."

Born in the region of Saone et Loire in France on October 8 1935, Roux began training as an apprentice pâtissier aged 14 before taking up a number of kitchen posts.

After serving in the military in Algeria, Roux worked as sous chef at the British Embassy in Paris, where he spent two years before leaving for the UK.

Alongside his younger brother Michel, Roux founded Le Gavroche in 1967, followed by The Waterside Inn in Bray in 1972.

Known for its classic take on French cuisine, Le Gavroche was the first restaurant in the UK to gain one, then two, and then three Michelin stars.

Albert's death comes nine months after that of his brother, aged 78, following a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Outside of the kitchen, Roux was a keen fisherman and enjoyed trips to the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking to GQ in 2011, he declared his love for Scotland, saying: "For me, the Highlands and islands of Scotland are paradise. I can have whole days where I catch nothing, but I still enjoy every second.

"I am a lover of nature and fishing allows me access to some of the most beautiful and secluded spots in the world."

The Rouxs continue to run a small group of Chez Roux restaurants in a number of hotels across the country, including Crossbasket Castle, Cromlix Hotel, Inverlochy Castle, Greywalls and Rocpool Reserve.

A statement from the family said: "The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021.

"Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London's culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967.

"The Roux family have requested that their privacy at this time be respected."

A spokesman for The Michelin Guide added: "Albert Roux OBE, along with his late brother Michel, was a father of the UK restaurant industry and his legacy will live on through the many chefs who passed through his kitchen.

"All of us at the Michelin Guide send our heartfelt condolences to the Roux family."

While The Roux Scholarship, the cooking competition set up by Roux and his brother Michel, said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.