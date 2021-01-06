SCOTTISH Labour is facing renewed claims of a "mass exodus" after it emerged a third senior staffer is leaving just months before the Holyrood election.
The Daily Record reported Anne McGinley, deputy general secretary of the party, is stepping down.
It comes just weeks after general secretary Michael Sharpe announced his resignation, citing the demands of a young family.
Last month it also emerged the party's director of communications Lynn McMath was quitting to take on a new role elsewhere.
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has faced strong internal criticism over his party's poor performance in the polls.
It lost six of its seven seats in Scotland at the General Election last year.
It is understood Ms McGinley, an NHS worker, will be replaced by former East Lothian MP Fiona O'Donnell on an interim basis.
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “This is confirmation of a mass exodus and a clear sign this political party is in turmoil.”
A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “We do not comment on staff. Scottish Labour is preparing for the Scottish Parliament elections.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment