ACTIVISTS are planning separate protests in defiance of the Covid-19 lockdown over over how four were arrested after an anti-child abuse group gathering in Glasgow.

Police complaints have already been lodged after a man apprehended over Covid-19 rule breaches and resisting arrest was carried like a human stretcher to a police van on December 28.

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of Covid regulations, resisting arrest and a breach of the peace after a group of up to 25 were dispersed.

One group is planning a demonstration over "the right to protest during a lockdown" while socially distanced outside Glasgow City Chambers later today (Thursday).

A spokesman for the demo admitted arrests were possible.

They say Scottish Government restrictions on protests during lockdown was an "attack on our democratic freedoms".

One of the organisers said that they were calling on the Scottish Government to "remove their ban on the freedom to protest and demonstrate" which they say is contrary to articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention of Human Rights which emphasises freedom of expression.

"One week ago four people were arrested for doing a protest and we are saying that in our view these arrests were uncalled for and not proportionate," said one of the organisers. "The right to protest is what marks us out as a democracy.

"All citizens have the right to protest and demonstrate in the middle of a pandemic as long as the protest or demonstration is outdoors and observes rules on social distancing."

He said there was shock over the 'stretcher' arrest saying: "They were there to protest against child sexual exploitation.

"It is not the way for the police to police demonstrations."

The group are also calling for better treatment for the homeless.

Another separate protest is understood to be being planned for January 11.

All pictures courtesy of Billy Knox Photography

Liberty and Big Brother Watch have previously written to the commander in charge of policing in London in November calling on the force to urgently correct assertions that protests are prohibited and raising concerns about the "undermining" of democracy.

Previous versions of coronavirus regulations had include explicit exceptions to ensure protests were not treated as prohibited, but this was not included in the rules enforcing the one-month lockdown across England in November.

The Scottish Government's advice on protests and demonstrations during a pandemic is that they "risk the further spread of Covid-19, particularly if those taking part do not follow safety measures".

They say static protests are prohibited in Covid protection level 4 areas due to the enhanced risks of infection.

They say: "We respect and support your right to demonstrate and protest. We understand that where there is strength of feeling, there is a desire to protest, and the right to do so is fundamental to a healthy, vibrant democracy.

"Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) protects your right to freedom of expression and Article 11 protects your right to assembly and demonstration. We take those rights, and any restrictions placed on them, extremely seriously.

"However, in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Scottish Government must also uphold Article 2 of the ECHR – the right to life. This includes implementing appropriate measures to safeguard life by encouraging behaviour that will protect us all, and making laws to do so, if needed."

It added: "The Scottish Government will ensure that any measures applied are necessary, proportionate and time limited.

"It is also important to recognise that rights and responsibilities go hand in hand, and that those protesting have a duty to take responsibility for their actions and to consider the rights of others. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this means recognising the scale and nature of the virus and the risk that gatherings currently pose to public health and taking necessary steps to minimise this risk.

"For this reason, if you are thinking about holding a demonstration or protest, we strongly advise you to reconsider and think about other ways of making your voice heard. This could include, for example, using social media or holding a virtual event."

Mandy Mcgurk shot video of the incident.

Members of the Save Our Children group, who gathered to highlight and support those who have been sexually exploited, were furious at the police actions from December 28 which occurred on Queen Street as they were making their way to the train station and for buses.

Pictures and video of what took place, show police leaning on the man while on the ground to be handcuffed before carrying him by his arms and legs to a police van.

The man, who is due to appear in court in February, has said he plans to take action against the officers involved.

The man says he was strip searched with five police officers present adding that it was "f***king humiliation to the core."

He said on Facebook in thanking those who have supported him:" I am not at all violent. Folk who know me know this. I was 'processed' then placed in a cell for hours. It's like psychological warfare. Six hours staring at a white wall is no fun..."

Police Scotland confirmed that a further two men, aged 29 and 41, and a 55-year-old woman were issued with fixed penalty notices for breching Covid-19 restrictions.

A fourth man, aged 31 years, has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions and misuse of drugs.

It followed what Police Scotland said was a "demonstration" in the city centre.

Chief Inspector Craig Walker said after the incident: "The Chief Constable has made it clear that we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing.

"Please follow the regulations and guidance, and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

But complaints have been lodged about the treatment of the man saying it was not a last resort and alleging the 40-year-old was "manhandled and assaulted".

The incident came a week after the First Minister said that in announcing new Covid-19 curbs including a cross border travel ban and that Police Scotland and transport operators were being asked to consider "how the enforcement of this can be strengthened in the period ahead."

She added: "Although, of course, how that is done is an operational matter for the Chief Constable."

Police Scotland responded saying that there was to be a doubling of its border presence as a "deterrent" - but continued to rule out routine stops on vehicles to enforce a coronavirus travel ban between England and Scotland.

Some questioned how the officers can actively enforce the new rules which prevent people from travelling between England and Scotland after Nicola Sturgeon announced the new restrictions to curb the spread of a more infectious strain of Covid-19.

The chairman of the independent advisory group set up to oversee the police’s use of temporary powers during the coronavirus pandemic, John Scott QC, previously said enforcing a travel ban is “simply impossible”.

But Police Scotland said they had been "very clear that we will not be routinely stopping vehicles or setting up road blocks".

Police Scotland's own guidance about how officers would act when seeing people travel from one local authority to another, states that officers are expected to continue to use "common sense, discretion and excellent judgement" and that enforcement is used as "a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation".

Current restrictions mean it is illegal to travel into or out of council areas in Level 3 or Level 4 without a valid exemption.

Police have the power to issue £60 fines to rule-breakers, although these are halved to £30 if paid within 28 days.

Repeat offenders can face penalties of up to £960.