AMBULANCES were turned away by a major Scots hospital today amid rising Covid cases and injuries in the icy weather.

Several emergency calls were redirected from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as it struggled to cope with a sudden influx of patients this morning.

Those needing treatment were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in Paisley. It's understood the QEUH returned to normal service shortly after.

Coronavirus Scotland: Daily Covid cases and deaths in your area

MSP Monica Lennon, Labour's health spokesperson, said news of ambulances being turned away was "worrying".

She wrote on Twitter. "Extremely worrying situation.

"Please stay at home and protect yourself and others, only going out when it is essential.

"NHS and social care staff are exhausted and are worried about getting sick, too.

Patients were taken to the Royal Infirmary

"Government must redouble efforts on staffing, PPE, testing and vaccines."

The development comes after the city was placed back into lockdown to slow the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.

In today's latest figures, it was revealed there were a further 603 confirmed cases in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) area. This includes all strains of the virus.

As well as the bug, Glasgow has been hit by a cold snap in recent days with icy pavements wreaking havoc. Extra hospital staff have been drafted in to cope with an influx of patients.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon has 'no excuses' not to publish daily vaccine stats

A NHS GGC spokesman said: "We want to thank our staff who continue to work hard in challenging circumstances. Queen Elizabeth University Hospital remains busy as we continue to treat COVID-19 patients as well as emergency trauma patients due to the current icy conditions.

"We regularly utilise all of our hospital sites to make sure patients receive the right care at the right time.

"This morning, 10 people were diverted from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Royal Alexandra Hospital to ensure the safety of all patients and support the high levels of activity in the QEUH Emergency Department.

"For non-emergency issues, we encourage members of the public to call 111 for advice and use our Minor Injury Units if appropriate."