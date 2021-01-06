MPs have overwhelmingly backed the latest lockdown measures south of the border as Boris Johnson told them the UK was in the “tough, final stretch” in its battle against the coronavirus.

With Labour supporting the lockdown in England, the vote in the recalled House of Commons passed comfortably by 524 votes to 16, giving the UK Government a majority of 508.

However, the Prime Minister did face rebellion within his ranks as some Conservative MPs outlined their concerns before the vote.

Former minister Sir Desmond Swayne branded lockdowns a “complete failure” while Sir Robert Syms said the measures, which are in place until March 31, were “essentially a blank cheque for three months to Public Health England to do what they wish”.

Earlier, Mr Johnson said the March deadline was “not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then but to allow a steady, controlled and evidence-led move down through the tiers on a regional basis”.

He stressed: “Our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.”

The PM told MPs there would be “continuous review” of the measures with a statutory requirement to look at them every fortnight and a legal obligation to remove them if they are no longer necessary.

“We are in a tough final stretch, made only tougher by the new variant,” he declared.

“After the marathon of last year we are indeed now in a sprint, a race to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them. Every needle in every arm makes a difference.”

Despite calls from Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to stay away from the Chamber and participate remotely, the Conservative benches were well attended. The SNP benches in contrast appeared completely bare as it seemed most Nationalist MPs were attending the session virtually.

Sir Keir Starmer backed the restrictions, describing the situation the country faced was “perhaps the darkest moment of the pandemic”.

The Labour leader attacked the Government ‘s handling of the pandemic, saying the third lockdown was “not just bad luck, it’s not inevitable, it follows a pattern” of the Government being slow to respond.

Ian Blackford for the SNP urged the UK Government “to act in a timely manner,” saying: “Nobody would say this Prime Minister is one step ahead of tomorrow or acts and shows leadership in dealing with this health pandemic. He was slow to act in the spring of 2020, slow in the autumn and here again, reacts after the events to the threats that we all face.”

But Mr Johnson talked up how the whole of the UK had benefited from the “strength of the Treasury” and the vaccine roll-out was due to “our UK NHS”.