Violence has engulfed the Washington DC tonight after thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building while lawmakers were inside.

One person has been shot and the national guard has been called as protestors run riot.

After a group of protestors pushed through fencing surrounding the building, debate was halted and the US Capitol was forced to lock down.

Protestors, some of whom made it into the Senate chamber, are now being held at gunpoint by police inside the Capitol building.

As well as the one person in critical condition after being shot, Washington DC emergency services also confirmed that at least five people have been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke about the "utterly horrifying" events.

She said on Twitter: "The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in [America] on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power."

She added: "Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy."

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 6, 2021

It has now emerged that Vice President Mike Pence has been taken to a secure location and the Senate chamber has been evacuated, as well as several other

Earlier, Trump addressed the crowd of supporters near the White House where he once again insisted that there had been widespread election fraud, and told supporters "we will never concede."

He also urged protestors to go to the Capitol building, where protestors clashed with police and broke through police lines around an hour later.

At the end of his speech, a group of around two dozen people swarmed the US Capitol building, where US Congress was officially counting the electoral college votes of the election.

Trump supporters have breached security in the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/ybUkjeB9bl

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021

Twitter user Elijah Schaffer shared a video of protesters storming the Capitol, saying it was the "craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life".

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

In another tweet, they added: "Patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses.

"Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying."

HuffPost's Philip Lewis also shared video of the situation - showing those trying to get past the police can be seen to be pepper-sprayed.

Lewis wrote: "Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside."

This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, a pipe bomb reportedly caused other buildings to be evacuated.

A stretcher was also seen being taken through the crowd, according to US media outlets.

Representative for Virginia's 2nd congressional district Elaine Luria said: "I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside.

"Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots."

I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

But Ted Lieu, Representative for California's 33rd congressional district said the protestors "will not intimidate us."

He tweeted: "Dear Donald Trump enablers: You will not intimidate us.

"Today both the Senate and House will vote multiple times to reject your delusional conspiracy theories and affirm the certified Electoral College results. Your toxic beliefs will be thrown into the ash heap of history."

BREAKING NEWS (CNN, live on-air): Trumpist House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Urging Mob Incited By Trump to Be "Peaceful"; Exhortations Have Been Unsuccessful, with Mob Breaching Four Levels of Federal Barricades and Forcing the Evacuation of Two Buildings in Capitol Complex — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2021

It comes as Donald has been unsuccessful in his attempts to overturn the election results in six battleground states - despite dozens of failed lawsuits.

Trump earlier took to Twitter to tell Republicans to "get smart" and to "FIGHT!"

He also urged Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn Joe Biden's victory in the November election, saying "If Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election."

He went on: "All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people."

But Vice President Mike Pence said he couldn't "throw out election" despite calls from Trump to do so.

Mr Trump has since accused his vice president of lacking the 'courage' to challenge the outcome of the US election.

As events unfolding in Washington intensify, Mr Trump has authorised for the National Guard to head to the scene, and repeatedly called for peace.

He said: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Vice President Mike Pence echoed the calls, saying: "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."