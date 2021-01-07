IF you happen to be lucky enough to be of working age and living in Indonesia, then the chances are you will have already received a vaccination against coronavirus.

The Indonesian government, heavily criticised for its handling of the pandemic – something which sounds depressingly familiar – has made the radical decision to vaccinate the working population ahead of the elderly.

It will start with the under-60s in the belief that they are more likely to travel, socialise and spend money and thus get the economy moving quicker.

Basically, the Indonesians are doing the exact opposite of European countries, who are vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable first in a bid to prevent a surge in hospital cases. It is an interesting comparison and we will know soon enough which strategy is the most successful.

However, regardless of the strategy being pursued in this country, the early indications show that a smooth and rapid vaccination roll-out is highly unlikely due to the crippling bureaucracy involved.

Some on the list of alleged priority groups are already being told in vague terms they can expect to be vaccinated by the end of May – which is nearly five months away.

Many doctors who are being tasked with administering the jags are doing so without having received it themselves, while some NHS office staff have already been given their first dose.

Teachers and secondary school pupils are not even on the priority list, nor are supermarket workers, transport staff or delivery drivers – all of whom are on the frontline. They are all lumped in as part of the general population, who are 10th on the list, unless they have an underlying health condition or are over 50. As we are about one month in and we’ve barely reached number two on the list, it hardly inspires confidence in the public health officials charged with running it.

Covid has been with us for nearly a year and yet it appears there is no coherent plan in place to ensure a swift mass vaccination. Instead, it seems there are increasing bureaucratic hurdles being placed in the way.

The most ludicrous of these is forcing retired doctors to complete 18 different modules, including fire safety, conflict resolution and preventing radicalisation before they can be trusted to stick a needle in someone’s arm. It is breathtaking in its pointlessness.

Compare the current situation with that of a smallpox outbreak which hit Glasgow in 1950 which saw people queue for hours to get vaccinated at special clinics which were set up with lightning speed.

Jags were carried out at the rate of 600 an hour, 250,000 people were vaccinated within 12 days and the deadly outbreak was declared over just 19 days after the first case. Only six people died from a disease that killed 300 million in the 20th century alone. It appears that 70 years on, the only thing that has really advanced in public health planning is paperwork.