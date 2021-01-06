BORIS Johnson has been accused of “politicising the pandemic” after he suggested the production of the Covid-19 vaccine and its roll-out were down to the strength of the Union and the SNP would not have been capable of delivering a single dose of it to Scotland.

The Prime Minister made his controversial claim at a private virtual meeting of the 1922 Tory backbench committee on Tuesday evening. It is thought to be a reference to an independent Scotland.

One MP, who attended the 1922, explained: “Essentially, the point the Prime Minister was making is that the UK is a major country, we’ve got sufficient clout to get the vaccines rolled out. He did actually mention that we were ahead of the rest of Europe.

“He said if it were up to the SNP, then there wouldn’t have been a single vaccine delivered in Scotland. It was a UK effort; in other words it needed the clout of a big government.”

Asked about the PM’s remarks, his press spokeswoman at a Downing St briefing declined to comment directly, saying she was not present and did not hear the conversation.

However, she noted: “But, in terms of the broader point about the vaccine, there is no doubt that the Union has been critical in the development, production and administration of the vaccine. Across a range of measures the UK Government during this pandemic, we’ve all worked together to provide for the British people.

“I think Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday they’ve 100,000 vaccines in Scotland, it’s great news for the Scottish people, but it’s been a collective effort.”

Earlier in the Commons, Mr Johnson responded to a question from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford about what was being done to “ramp up” supplies of vaccine vials.

The PM bemoaned how the tenor of the Highland MP’s question ignored how the whole of the UK had “benefited massively from the natural strength of the UK economy, the ability of the UK Treasury to make these commitments”.

He added: “The mere fact Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, every part of the United Kingdom, has received the vaccine is entirely thanks to…our United Kingdom NHS[and] the strength of UK companies; that we are able to distribute a life-saving vaccine across the whole of our country.”

On Tuesday, the First Minister suggested her Government had been ahead of Mr Johnson’s in seeking to get the latest Covid wave under control.

Referring to her decision to close places of worship in Scotland while they are being kept open in England, the First Minister said: “It is one of the points of difference between Scotland and the UK but so is the fact we decided to act much earlier in the curve of this wave of the pandemic to get it under control.

“We are trying to act as cautiously as we can at the moment to stop this situation deteriorating any further,” she added.

Last night, an SNP spokesman responded to Mr Johnson’s remarks, saying: “These comments are as crass as they are inaccurate and show once again how desperate the Tories are to politicise the pandemic.

“The development of vaccines has been a global effort and our focus is on ensuring we vaccinate people in Scotland as quickly and as safely as it is possible to do so,” he added.

The row broke out as No 10 sought to end another one by pointing out the Scottish Government on Christmas Eve received an extra £400m in front-loaded funding in its battle against Covid-19.

The Treasury was condemned for “short-changing” Scotland by the SNP and Scottish Labour after it emerged that £375 million, mentioned initially by the Treasury as being an additional payment to the Scottish Government - as part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £6.4 billion new aid package to help see businesses through the latest lockdown – was in fact part of an earlier front-loaded funding package, the so-called multi-billion pound Barnett Guarantee, to help Edinburgh fight the virus.

Asked about the £375m, the PM’s spokesman explained: “As the Chancellor said, funding is being provided for the devolved administrations as part of our Barnett Guarantee. For example, in Scotland it’s been recently increased by £400m on December 24. So, the Chancellor has provided £8.6bn to the Scottish Government to support them through the pandemic.”

He added: “The Guarantee is reviewed regularly to ensure it always reflects additional funding.”

Meanwhile, Mr Blackford urged Mr Johnson to learn from his “past mistakes” and close the UK border to “all but essential travel” to stop new strains entering the country.

The PM insisted the Government was protecting the border as evidenced in response to the South African strain of the virus, saying: “We’ll bring forward further measures to stop the readmission of the virus.”