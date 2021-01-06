IT was, of course, another example of the sound of the thin veneer of government amity between London and Edinburgh cracking loudly.

But this time it was over Covid-19 and has happened just a few days into 2021 ahead of what is set to be a fractious political year with the Scottish parliamentary election campaign on the horizon; the referendum on a referendum.

Last February Boris Johnson hit the headlines after branding Nicola Sturgeon that “bloody Wee Jimmy Krankie woman” in light of the suggestion that he should offer the First Minister a formal role at the COP26 climate change summit. “Over my f****** dead body,” the Prime Minister bellowed angrily to his No 10 staff.

In November, the Prime Minister let slip to his Tory chums in a virtual get-together that devolution had been a “disaster” in Scotland. The political faux pas gave Ms Surgeon and her colleagues an oven-ready headline to reheat in election leaflets and on social media to the May poll and beyond.

It played into the stramash between Edinburgh and London over the UK Government's Internal Market legislation.

But the PM has once again been waving his red rag; this time in relation to the highly sensitive subject of coronavirus.

On Tuesday in a Zoom call to the 1922 Conservative backbench committee, he suggested the Oxford vaccine, its production and now extended roll-out could only have conceivably happened because of the strength of the Union.

As one Tory colleague put it: “He said if it were up to the SNP, then there wouldn’t have been a single vaccine delivered in Scotland. It was a UK effort; in other words, it needed the clout of a big government.”

Or to put it another way, if Scotland had been independent when Covid struck, it simply would not have had the capacity to either develop the vaccine or roll it out at pace.

In Commons exchanges with the SNP’s Ian Blackford, Mr Johnson again extolled the virtues of the Union, saying every part of the country had “benefited massively from the natural strength of the UK economy” and “our United Kingdom NHS”.

As May nears, there is doubtless going to be a mounting row over whether the Scottish elections should go ahead at all given the uncertainties surrounding the lingering impact of the virus.

Mr Johnson would want to postpone it for as long as feasibly possible but, unlike referendums, Scottish elections are a matter for Holyrood.

Once the virus is back under control, the PM is set to launch a Union-centric “reset 2021" agenda with the publication of the Dunlop Review on strengthening the UK, which has been quietly gathering dust on his Downing St desk since December 2019.

By contrast, Ms Sturgeon, seeing the pro-independence cause riding high in the polls for almost a year now, desires no delay and wants to seize the window of electoral opportunity as quickly as possible; it may not be open for long.