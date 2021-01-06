Donald Trump has shared a new video in the wake of violence in the US Capitol tonight, after Trump supporters breached police lines and stormed the Senate floor.

President Trump told supporters to "go home", but called them "very special" and continued to repeat false claims of election fraud.

In an address posted on Twitter, just minutes after Joe Biden called on Trump to address the nation, the president once again insisted the election was "stolen."

Seemingly addressing his supporters currently our protesting, he said: "I know your pain. I know your hurt.

"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now.

"We have to have peace. We have to have law and order."

He continued: "We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this when such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country.

"This was a fraudulent election but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace."

Twitter have removed the function to retweet, reply to or like Donald Trump's video "due to a risk of violence."

He then told them to "go home", adding "we love you, you're very special."

A warning banner in place from Twitter below the video reminds viewers that Trump's repeated claims of election fraud are "disputed."

Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden has called on Donald Trump to go on national television "to fulfil his oath" by seeking peace.

Mr Biden insisted "the words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is".

He added: "Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now."