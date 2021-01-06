The retweet, like and reply functions on a Twitter video posted by Donald Trump have been removed by Twitter“due to a risk of violence”.
In the video, Mr Trump addresses his supporters, who had clashed with police in Washington DC forcing a lockdown at the US Capitol building.
In a video posted onto the social media site, Trump told protesters that they “have to go home now”, adding “we don’t want anybody hurt”, but also continued his claim that “this was a fraudulent election”.
January 6, 2021
Twitter added a warning to the video, which read: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence”.
The @TwitterSafety account also tweeted on Wednesday: “In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules.”
It continued: “In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with tweets labelled under our civic integrity policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labelled tweets will not be able to be replied to, retweeted, or liked.”
