This is the moment that protesters backing Donald Trump stormed into the US Capitol building.
Protesters backing President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November election.
Amid violent clashes with police, protesters breached barricades and were able to enter the building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, disrupting politicians’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s election win.
Inside the Senate chamber, one yelled "Trump won that election".
A Joint Session of Congress to certify the election of Joe Biden was forced into an unexpected recess, after Trump supporters breached security lines.
