Twitter has locked Donald Trump from his own account for 12 hours following violent scenes involving his supporters on Capitol Hill.
The social media giant has announced that Trump's account has been "locked for 12 hours" and warned that future violations will result in "permanent suspension.”
They state 3 tweets today from President Trump have been removed, and his account "will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."
The temporary lock reflects Trump’s violation of the Twitter rules, the company said.
READ MORE: Capitol: Trump tells protestors 'we love you' in new video as violence endures
The social media giant tweeted: "As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.
READ MORE: Watch: The moment Donald Trump supporters stormed US Capitol
This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."
This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021
Twitter had earlier removed the retweet, like and reply functions on the video, in which Mr Trump addressed his supporters who had clashed with police in Washington DC forcing a lockdown at the US Capitol building.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment