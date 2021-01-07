Nicola Sturgeon has issued a stinging rebuke to Boris Johnson over remarks the Prime Minister supposedly made about Scotland not having a single Covid-19 vaccine if it were up to the SNP.

The First Minister dismissed the comments as "juvenile", and challenged Mr Johnson to raise his game as the world struggles to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The Prime Minister is believed to have told a private virtual meeting of the 1922 Tory backbench committee that the mass roll-out of the vaccine programme was a “UK effort “ and down to the strength of the Union.

It is thought his criticism of the SNP is a reference to what might have happened if Scotland were independent.

However, Ms Sturgeon hit back saying that people wanted to see a more mature response from their leaders at a time when people were suffering due to the pandemic.

Speaking on Good Morning Britian this morning, she said: "That's a pretty juvenile comment at a time when I think everybody wants to see grown-ups in charge of this response to Covid."

"What happens in the UK is that the four nations - Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland - we voluntarily agree to procure vaccines collectively because we think that gets us a better crack of the whip than doing it indivudually.

"It's a choice we make. We do it for the flu vaccine. We're doing it for the Covid vaccine.

"That does not mean Scotland, if it chose to do it differently, couldn't procure vaccines. We're being sensible and grown-up about it in choosing to do it this way, because we think it makes sense."

Challenged that she was in favour of the union "when it works for you", the First Minister replied: "The independent countries of the European Union pull together to do certain things, and that's sensible.

"If Scotland was independent - when Scotland is independent, as I think it will be - then there are certain things it would still make sense to come together to do.

"That's how the modern, interconnected, internationalist world works."

The First Minister added: "Right now this is the biggesst challenge people like me and Boris Johnson and leader across the world have faced.

"We should be trying to co-operate and work together. I'm not perfect - I indulge in politics, I'm a politician. I'm not trying to take a holier-than-thou attitude.

"But lets just make more of an effort, when people are suffering so much right now, to rise above these frankly juvenile comments and try to raise our games."