The First Minister is due to resume her daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland folowing a short break due to the festive season.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, daily figures relating to the virus have been published on the Scottish Government's web page. 

These detail the current number of cases, the fresh death toll, daily test positivity rate and the total cumulative case number, along with other data.

Today Ms Sturgeon is due to resume her televised briefings to deliver the statistics in person and take questions from the media.

She Tweeted yesterday: "For those asking about @scotgov #Covid briefings. They’ve not been daily over festive period, but will be back to normal from tomorrow at 12.15pm. From next week, between media updates and @ScotParl statements/FMQs, we’ll be back to 5 day a week schedule."

What time is today's briefing?

The statement is scheduled to go out live at 12:15 pm.

Where can I watch?

The briefing will be shown live on BBC Scotland, and on the Scottish Government's Facebook page. 

 