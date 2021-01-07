Community coronavirus vaccinations have begun at a GP practice near Edinburgh.

Pentland Medical Centre in Currie is among the first practices to start vaccinating the over-80s with the Oxford University and AstraZeneca jab with a wider roll-out starting from Monday January 11.

Practice manager Pauline Hutton said it has just under 14,000 patients and had received 100 doses.

She told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “We’re only getting the Covid vaccine in 100 per week hopefully so have 100 vaccines today.

“We have about 800 over 80-year-olds. General practice are only vaccinating 80 and over so we’ve decided to prioritise our age group.

READ MORE: Vaccinating over-50s by spring ‘depends on supplies’

“This morning we have booked in our clinic 80, 90 years and over patients.”

Practice nurse Ruth Davies said it was “like Christmas” when the box of vaccines arrived.

She told the programme: “I had the Pfizer vaccination but I’m quite happy with the Astra or Pfizer, they are both brilliant vaccinations and it just gives us all hope that we’re going to eventually get back to some normality.”

Armadale Medical Practice in West Lothian will begin vaccinating over-80s from the weekend.

David Small of NHS Lothian said: “It is fantastic to see the first GP practices delivering Covid vaccinations to the over-80s. This is the beginning of a nationwide rollout which will commence from Monday 11 January.

“The Covid vaccine offers a beacon of hope, in what have some been truly difficult times. Across Lothian, we are working tirelessly to make sure that we can deliver the vaccine to each of the relevant groups when they are due to receive it.

“This is a huge task and won’t happen overnight, which is why we urge the public to please be patient with this process.

“The message however is clear: you will receive your vaccination, but this has to be done in a systematic way, to ensure that those who are most vulnerable are prioritised.”

The first doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine were administered in Scotland on Monday.

James Shaw, 82, from Dundee, was among the first to get the jab.

READ MORE: NHS Lothian announce first venues for Scotland's mass coronavirus vaccination programme

He was vaccinated at the Lochee Health and Community Care Centre in the city alongside his wife Malita, also 82.

The UK has secured access to 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, enough for most of the population.

Scotland will get a proportionate 8.2% of the jabs.

The Scottish Government said its priority is to vaccinate as many people with their first dose as quickly as possible, with the second dose to be given within 12 weeks.

The order in which people will receive the vaccine is determined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

It will be given first to care home residents and their carers, people over the age of 80 and frontline health and social care workers.