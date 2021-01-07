DONALD Trump has for the first time agreed to an “orderly transition” of power after the US Congress ratified Joe Biden’s victory and political leaders across the globe denounced the violent storming of the Capitol building.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, blamed the President directly for inciting the violence, which resulted in the deaths of four people, including one woman, who was shot in the chest.

Calls are being made for the 25th Amendment to be enacted, which would remove Mr Trump from office. He is due to leave the White House in just 13 days’ time on January 20 when his Democrat successor is inaugurated as the 46th President.

Despite being temporarily banned from Twitter, Mr Trump managed to relay a tweet via Dan Scavino, a White House adviser, which read: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The message was notable for containing no condemnation of the rioters’ violence in Washington.

The rampage interrupted proceedings on Capitol Hill for six hours but in the early hours of this morning after Congress resumed, its members formally certified Mr Biden as the new President and Kamala Harris as the Vice-President.

Thirteen Republican senators and dozens of party representatives had planned to force a debate and votes on the ballots in up to six states.

However, the assault on the Capitol made some Republicans reconsider an attempt to overturn Mr Biden's win and challenges were only lodged against the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both efforts lost overwhelmingly.

The formal certification followed the election of two Democrat senators in the Georgia run-offs, Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff. Their victories mean the Democrats will control both the House of Representatives and the Senate for the first two years of the Biden presidency, giving it a major boost to get laws through both Houses.

The violence in Washington began shortly after Mr Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators he had invited to the US capital. Many then surged to the Congress building after he incited them to go there as lawmakers were debating the electoral votes.

The scenes in Washington shocked America and incensed some politicians so much that they called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove the President from office.

Phil Scott, the Republican Governor of Vermont, said: “The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President. Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet or by the Congress.”

Ted Lieu, a Democrat Congressman from California, called on Mike Pence, the Vice-President, to begin the proceedings to oust Mr Trump from office, telling him: “You need to start the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump is detached from reality.”

At home, there was widespread condemnation with Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon, leading the criticism. The subject is set to be raised when the Prime Minister holds a press conference in Downing St at 5pm.

Ms Patel urged Mr Trump to condemn the violence and insisted his statement in which he said “we love you” to the rioters and repeated his baseless claims of electoral fraud did “very little to de-escalate the situation”.

“His comments directly led to the violence and, so far, he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong,” declared the Home Secretary.

Her comments came after Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, branded the Prime Minister “spineless” and said he and Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, had to “take their fair share of shame”.

Mr Johnson stopped short of condemning Mr Trump and instead labelled the scenes “disgraceful” and tweeted: “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Ms Patel said it was time to look ahead to Mr Biden’s presidency rather than focus on whether the UK Government was too close to Mr Trump, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This isn’t about going back and reflecting on personal relationships.”

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Government’s Justice Secretary, called on the Secretary of State to ban the President from coming to Britain.

He tweeted: “Once he leaves Office if Trump tries to come to UK the Home Sect should give serious consideration to denying him entry, she has the power if an applicant's presence is not conducive to the public good.”

Kim Darroch, who was forced to stand down as ambassador to the US in 2019 after diplomatic cables he wrote criticising the Trump White House as “inept” and “dysfunctional” were leaked to the press, said the rioting was “appalling”.