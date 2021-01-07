THOUSANDS have been affected as Sky broadband has gone down for some during lockdown.

The issues have reached a peak at 11.08am with over 1000 reports of problems with Glasgow among the areas where there are the most problems.

According to Down Detector some 93% of the issues are with internet, 5% say they are affecting TV while 1% are reporting a "total blackout".

The outage comes as millions of people, children and adults alike, are stuck at home under national lockdown.

Schools and workplaces have closed due to the soaring coronavirus infection rates across the UK.

One user reported: "Working from home, internet went down in the middle of a conference. two minutes again and its up, 40 minutes again and it drops.

"It has happened a lot and about half my shift has has had these weird cut-outs. I genuinely hit no quotas and barely achieved anything.

"I need the internet to work or for there to be a genuine reason that i can tell my boss, why is Sky telling me on the phone that nothing is wrong?"

The effects have been felt across the UK, and on Monday evening, Sky said they were working to “fix the current ongoing broadband issue”.

“Support teams remain engaged and are working to restore service as quickly as possible and hope to have this fixed shortly,” Sky's official Help Team customer support tweeted just before 10pm.

On Monday evening, Sky apologised for any inconvenience caused, and said they were working to restore service as soon as possible.

“We are aware of and are continuing to fix the current on going broadband issue,” the Sky Help Team tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the official customer support team said they were aware of issues affecting broadband customers, and warned people might face issues get online, or with making and receiving calls.