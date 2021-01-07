The number of new cases of coroanvirus in Scotland has risen by more than 2,600.
During the resumed daily briefing from the Scottish Government, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the number of cases recorded in the past 24 hours was 2,649.
During that time there have been 78 deaths, taking the overall total by the Scottish Government's measure to 4779.
However, by a different accounting system used by the National Records of Scotland, the overall death toll is 6,686.
There are currently 467 people in in hospital, a figure which closely matches the peak seen during the start of the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon said.
Of those, 100 were in intesnive care, a lower figure than than seen in the spring.
The current number of positive tests was 11.3 per cent, meaning more than one-in-ten swabs registered the virus.
