SCOTTISH business leaders have warned of a dire start to the New Year as Brexit red tape and the coronavirus lockdown affect trade.

Scotland Food & Drink said exporters faced “significant challenges” with sending products to the EU because of new bureaucracy, with particular problems for the seafood industry.

Meanwhile the Scottish Hospitality Group reported a “devastating” 80 per cent drop in earnings during the vital Christmas trading period, which it said would affect firms to 2022, and called for urgent state support.

It said the UK and Scottish governments should “grow up” and stop bickering over the support available.

Problems caused by the difficult shift to a new post-Brexit trading regime with Europe were also flagged up the Scottish Seafood Association earlier this week.

Its members said export arrangements were “a shambles”, with entire trailers being emptied and checked instead of sample boxes, snags with customs barcodes and a lack of vets.

Scottish Food & Drink, which represents 450 companies, said the hold-ups with exports had “sadly come as little surprise” because of the eleventh hour UK-EU trade deal.

Chief executive James Withers said: “It has been a very challenging 72 hours.

“There are now a lot of bureaucratic steps to navigate in getting products from Scotland into France and small delays at different points can quickly cause major problems for a set of products whose value relies on getting to European markets within 24 hours.

“The prioritisation of simpler loads of single types of seafood, such as salmon, will be a big step forward. That will allow the focus to switch to more complex loads such as those that contain different products and batches from different businesses.

“There is no doubt that some seafood companies are struggling with the new paperwork requirements, as we knew would be the case. This is slowing the checks that have to be undertaken by law before lorries can be despatched from Larkhall to the English ports.

“There is a big exercise happening over the next couple of days with exporters to work through the common issues arising with incomplete or wrong paperwork.”

He added: “There have also been significant IT problems on the French side of the Channel. “This has led to lorries being diverted to different border inspection points and then being held up.

“The French authorities assure us these systems are now fixed but this will need closely monitored over the coming days.

“The knock-on effect of disruption is significant and can grind the seafood supply chain – from fishing boats to haulage – to a halt very quickly.

“On the back of a horrendous 2020 and a nightmare before Christmas due to the French border closure, the financial impact of that would be grave for many.”

On the domestic front, the the Scottish Hospitality Group, which includes some of the country’s best known restaurant and bar businesses employing 6000 staff across 200 venues, called on the UK and Scottish governments to coordinate help for firms.

SHG members took in only 20% of typical earnings over Christmas, losing an average of £12,000 per week at each venue, losses that could affect long term viability.

During lockdown, SHG businesses spent an average of nearly £6000 per premises per week on fixed costs such as property, equipment rent, and utilities.

Earlier this week the Scottish and UK Governments argued with each other over the true value of £375m in support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Treasury initially suggested it would be new money, but backed down when SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes complained it was part of previously announced support.

SHG spokesperson Stephen Montgomery said: "Without Christmas, when we earn around 30% of our entire annual income, most hospitality businesses just aren’t viable.

“We’ve had the worst December’s trading in living memory and we’re facing the worst start to a year ever. Instead of helping, our political leaders are squabbling with each other.

“It’s like arguing about who throws the lifebelt when someone’s already under water.

“As well as confusion about the support available to businesses, there are major delays between funding being announced and it being paid out.”

He added: “The continued furlough scheme is welcome but it’s there to protect jobs rather than businesses, and we still have to pay all sorts of fixed costs.

“Even those businesses that survive will seriously struggle to recover this year.

“Not only is the support completely inadequate, in many cases what little is available hasn’t appeared months after it was promised.

“We need both governments to grow up and start working together so that the hospitality sector still exists to drive our economic recovery once the virus is under better control.”

At the daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the SHG’s assessment, and said she wanted support to reach affected businesses “more quickly”.

She said: “December was a horrendous month for hospitality. Much of last year has been horrendous for hospitality. I think that’s probably true of many other sectors and the population at large, but hospitality’s absolutely been at the sharp end.

“I want to see the substantial amounts of money we are rightly making available to businesses impacted get to those businesses as soon as possible.

“There’s more than £2billion gone to businesses already, and in hospitality in particular, where businesses are closed for a lengthy period, the money is paid every few weeks, so it’s an ongoing support.

"The finance secretary announced just before Christmas top-up payments for hospitality to take account of the particular impact over the festive season, when hospitality businesses tend to make a significant amount of their yearly profits.

“The top-up payments will be in the January payments for hospitality.

“Money is administered through local authorities. We will continue to work with local authorities to speed up the provision of it up as much as we possibly can.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “We’ve taken swift action throughout the pandemic to protect lives and livelihoods, and this week’s cash injection will ensure we continue to support businesses and jobs through to the spring.

“We’ve already extended the furlough scheme until April, providing certainty for businesses as they navigate the months ahead.

“And we’ll have a Budget in early March to take stock of our wider support, and set out the next stage in our economic response.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “As throughout this crisis, the UK Government’s priority remains to keep people safe and support jobs in all parts of the UK.

“The Chancellor has set out additional support for businesses in England. We hope the Scottish Government uses some of the £8.6 billion we have provided to support struggling Scottish businesses similarly.

“This is on top of the direct UK Government support for people and businesses in Scotland – including our furlough scheme now extended to the end of April, self-employed support, business loans and procuring and paying for millions of doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines.

“The strength of the Union and support offered by the UK Treasury has never been more important.”