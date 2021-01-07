MORE than 1,000 vaccination sites will be operational across Scotland - as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed more than 113,000 people have now received the jag.
The First Minister told her daily coronavirus briefing that all those over the age of 80 will receive their first dose of the vaccine over the “next four weeks”- while “more than 1,100 vaccination sites will be operational across Scotland”, including GP surgeries.
Ms Sturgeon praised the start of the vaccination rollout in Scotland – announcing that 113,459 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer jag as of Sunday.
She added: “We are now well over halfway through vaccinating care home residents with their first dose of the vaccine.
“We very much hope that the vaccine will very soon start to significantly reduce the risk of care home residents becoming ill with the virus.”
Ms Sturgeon added that the programme is “already starting to protect a significant proportion of the people who are most vulnerable to Covid”.
The First Minister had been under pressure from the Scottish Conservatives to publish daily figures on the number of people who have been vaccinated.
Boris Johnson has committed to publish daily figures and Ms Sturgeon had so far said she would not commit to following suit.
But the First Minister confirmed that from Monday, the Scottish Government will now publish the statistics “every week day” from Monday.
