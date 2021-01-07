A care home in Lanarkshire has been banned from admitting residents after a patient discharged from hospital tested positive for Covid-19.
Rannoch Lodge Nursing Home in Condorrat in North Lanarkshire has been issued with temporary restrictions lasting 14 days and will also mean garden visits by relatives are not permitted.
A letter seen by The Herald states that the action has been taken after a Covid case was identified "following admission from hospital."
The letter states that the individual was immediately isolated and adds: "We believe the risk of transmission to be minimised due to the enhanced infection control procedures and vigilance of all staff within the home.
It is understood that the restrictions were imposed by NHS Lanarkshire's Director of Public Health. The Care Inspectorate and homes themselves also have the authority to take action if cases are identified.
Relatives have been advised that window visits will still be permitted at a time pre-arranged with staff.
