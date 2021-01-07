A BAN on evictions during the Covid-19 crisis will be formally extended by two months, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The measure, introduced before Christmas, is due to expire on January 22 – but the First Minister said the protection will be extended until at least March 31.

Ms Sturgeon said evictions would only go ahead in limited cases such as anti-social behaviour.

The extension was expected to be formally given the thumbs up by the Scottish Government after Ms Sturgeon said she supported the measure being continued in Holrood on Monday.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said the new Covid-19 strain meant there was an even greater public health need to keep people in their homes.

She said: “It’s become even more important to stop people from needing to find a new home or perhaps from having to move in with a different household.

“For that reason the regulations to prevent the enforcement of eviction notices will be extended until March 31 in all Level 3 and Level 4 areas, which of course right now is the entirety of Scotland.

“And if necessary the regulations can be extended further after that date.”

She said these rules would stop the “vast majority” of evictions, with anti-social or criminal behaviour among the limited exceptions.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart submitted a written answer to the Scottish Parliament, saying the regulations would be laid before Holyrood next week.

He said: “This unprecedented action is not taken lightly, we know the rights of tenants and landlords need to be balanced.

“Landlords too face uncertainty and financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic, which is why these regulations will be reviewed every 21 days.”

The Scottish Green party had earlier called for the ban on evictions to be extended.

MSP Ross Greer said: “Scotland is decades behind many of our European neighbours when it comes to tenants’ rights.

“Protections like a winter eviction ban are commonplace across the continent.

“Chucking people out of their homes in the cold of winter should be unacceptable whether there’s a pandemic raging on or not.

“So, while we warmly welcome the extension of the emergency ban, the Greens want to see the Housing Minister to go further, ensuring winter evictions are permanently banned.”

Citizens Advice Scotland social justice spokesperson, Nina Ballantyne, said: “We're glad to see the Scottish Government respond to the concerns we've repeatedly raised through the Private Rented Sector Resilience group about how vulnerable tenants are in this pandemic.

“Stopping evictions and preventing homelessness during this renewed crisis period is absolutely the right thing to do. It's the right thing to keep tenants safe, but also the right thing for public health too.”

She added: “The experience of the Citizens Advice network in Scotland clearly shows that tenants struggling with rent need time to access advice and support. This extra time will give more people the opportunity to seek advice, access financial support and agree repayment plans or rent reductions to address arrears.

“However, many tenants including students, people with no recourse to public funds and others who are not eligible for Universal Credit, housing benefit or discretionary housing payments, still cannot access grant support to help them pay rent. We hope to continue working with Scottish Government on further options for these groups so no group of tenants is left.”