Scottish seafood exporters have been hit by a “perfect storm” of bureaucracy, IT problems and confusion as new Brexit rules come into force.

Donna Fordyce, chief executive at Seafood Scotland, warned that that past 48 hours had seen chaos descend on the export trade and that "no one body" had the tools to be able to fix the situation.

Exporters taking goods to the EU - a major market for Scottish produce - now face a raft of non-tariff barriers and systems set up to ensure the fast flow of trade were struggling to cope or had not gone online yet.

Meanwhile, parcel courier DPD UK said it was pausing its road delivery services into Europe, including Ireland, until at least Wednesday because of additional customs data requirements and delays and congestion at UK ports for Channel crossings.

Speaking this morning, Ms Fordyce said that added many seafood companies could not afford the time it would take to fix the issues.

She said: “It’s a perfect storm for Scottish seafood exporters. Weakened by Covid-19, and the closure of the French border before Christmas, the end of the Brexit transition period has unleashed layer upon layer of administrative problems, resulting in queues, border refusals and utter confusion."

Exporters are facing delays at ports

Ms Fordyce added: “IT problems in France meant consignments were diverted from Boulogne sur Mer to Dunkirk, which was unprepared as it wasn’t supposed to be at the export front line. There have also been HMRC IT issues on the UK side that need to resolved ASAP regarding certification.

“A lack of knowledge and understanding of the required paperwork means some companies are ill prepared for the new checks, which are taking far longer because of the mistakes being uncovered.

"When the systems settle down, checks should be carried out on samples from each load but now entire consignments are having to be checked to satisfy requirements.”

Problems were compounded by the time-sensitive nature of seafood exports, and some traders feared having to consign their cargoes to landfill if delivery slots were not met exactly as planed.

Ms Fordyce said: “These businesses are not transporting toilet rolls or widgets. They are exporting the highest quality, perishable seafood which has a finite window to get to markets in peak condition.

"If the window closes these consignments go to landfill. The knock-on effect of export falling over is that the fishing fleet will have little reason to go out. In a very short time we could see the destruction of a centuries-old market which contributes significantly to the Scottish economy.

“The problem is no longer hypothetical. It is happening right now. We are working with industry, Government, and other bodies to try to mop up the mess to allow trade to flow again. We are doing all we can to help companies get the paperwork done. It will take time to fix – which we know many seafood companies can’t afford right now.”

Seafood is a time-sensitive catch

In a statement, parcel courier DPD UK said it was pausing its road delivery services into Europe, including Ireland, until at least Wednesday.

“The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement resulted in more complex processes, and additional customs data requirements for parcels destined for Europe. This, along with delays and congestion at UK ports for Channel crossings, has placed extra pressure on our turnaround and transit times.

“We are seeing up to 20% of parcels with incorrect or incomplete data attached, resulting in these parcels needing to be returned to customers, so that the required data can be provided.

“In view of this unprecedented set of circumstances we believe that it is only right to pause and review our road service into Europe, including the Republic of Ireland. During this time, we will work with our customers to validate and correct the data we have in our system, to reduce the delays and enable us to resume normal service.

“This pause in our operation will be as short as possible and we intend to recommence this service on Wednesday 13 January.”