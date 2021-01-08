A further 93 people have died from Covid-19 in Scotland.
The figure was confirmed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at her daily briefing on Friday, as the country's death toll was pushed to 4872.
It is the highest number of deaths since the pandemic began.
In the last 24 hours, 2309 Scots have tested positive for the virus, meaning the total number since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 146,024.
The majority of cases were found in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where 622 positive infections were reported.
As of midnight last night, 1530 people were in hospital, meaning there are now more Covid patients in Scotland's hospitals today than there were in April.
There are currently 102 people in intensive care.
