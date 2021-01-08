THREE people have been charged with assaulting police after officers entered a family home following a report that there were "too many people inside".

One member of the family has protested that they have done nothing wrong.

At 11.20pm on Wednesday evening two officers knocked on the door of the Aberdeen family's home after a member of the public reported an alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Gatherings in homes are banned to ease pressure on the NHS as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Footage shared online showed a police officer standing inside the hallway of the home as a woman was held back by another man.

The woman can be heard saying: "It is my house, get out of my house. I did not ask you in here."

An officer can be heard to say: "We could have forced the door if you didn't open it."

The woman asked for what offence, and the officer referenced a "suspicion" over the number of people there. The woman added: "I am the woman of this land." And then then told the police officer "get your f***ing body out of my f***ing house."

The officer warned that she could be arrested for a breach of the peace.

A voice can then be heard off camera saying: "Just stop it mum".

A man then walks in front of the woman and stands between her and the police officer.

The woman can be heard pleading with the officer to get off another female, claiming that she has epilepsy.

One voice can be heard to say: "Calm down, or you will be in cuffs, i'm warning you."

Under new coronavirus legislation police officers are legally allowed to enter homes if "that person reasonably suspects that an offence under regulation 5(1) is taking place on the premises".

A member of the family who posted the video said it showed that there was "no-one in my house that shouldn't be".

She added: "Also, my family and I have done absolutely nothing wrong but stand up for ourselves. It's absolutely awful and I am so disappointed in Police Scotland at what they have done to me."

Two women, aged 18 and 48, and a 43-year-old man were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour, according to Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: "We received a complaint from a member of the public regarding a breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in Aberdeen, around 11.20pm on Wednesday, 6 January, 2021.

"Officers attended and two women (aged 18 and 48) and a 43-year-old man were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."

The incident comes two weeks after the First Minister said that in announcing new Covid-19 curbs including a cross border travel ban and that Police Scotland and transport operators were being asked to consider "how the enforcement of this can be strengthened in the period ahead."

Police Scotland figures show they issued more than 300 fines for Covid breaches during the new year period, latest figures show.

A total of 326 fixed penalties were handed out between 28 December and 3 January, while a further 21 people were arrested over the same period.

Indoor gatherings were prohibited and outside socialising limited under the rules in place across much of the country at the time.

Police Scotland have said formal enforcement would only be used as a last resort. This is similar to its approach during the first lockdown in March.

The force has said it "would not hesitate" to take enforcement action on the small number of people not sticking to the rules.

Covid fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.

The number of people fined over new year was down slightly on the previous week (341 people were issued with fixed penalty notices between 16 and 27 December, while 18 were arrested).

The majority of Scots were said to have heeded warnings to hold Hogmanay celebrations at home with household members.

But official figures show that - in addition to the arrests and fines - 858 people were asked to disperse by officers on 31 December and 1 January, including seven who were dispersed using "reasonable force".

Another police enforcement action came against a group who gathered at a rented property in Aberfoyle during the festive period.

Police Scotland confirmed that 32 people were charged with culpable and reckless conduct in relation to this incident on on 27 December.

Householders may only enter another home for essential work, to join their extended household or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person.

Police have also been given powers to break up groups of more than 15 people meeting inside homes.

Those caught breaking the rules face arrest or a fine.