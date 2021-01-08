Fire crews were called to Helix Park in Falkirk following reports that a man, dog and child had fallen through ice in seperate incidents.

The dog was rescued from the water before crews arrived, and was treated with 'Smokey Paws' equipment before being taken to vets for further care.

A child is also reported to have fallen through ice into water at The Helix in a seperate incident.

It has been confirmed that two engines and two water rescue teams were initially sent to the scene after being alerted to an incident shortly after 1.30pm on Friday.

Helix Park, where the world's largest equine sculptures 'The Kelpies' reside, is a popular spot for walkers.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.39pm on Friday, January 8 to reports of a man and a dog in water at The Kelpies, Falkirk.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and two water rescue teams to the scene.

"The man was out of the water prior to our arrival.

"Crews used Smokey Paws equipment on the dog before firefighters assisted in taking the animal to the vet."

In a later incident just before 3pm on Friday, a child had reportedly fallen into water at The Helix, Falkirk - but had been pulled from the water by parents before fire crews or the ambulance service arrived.

Emergency crews deemed it unneccesary for the child to be taken to hospital.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.57pm on Friday, January 8 to reports that a youth had fallen into water at The Helix, Falkirk.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and two water rescue teams to the scene.

"The youth was no longer at the scene upon our arrival.

"Firefighters left after making the area safe."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1450 hours to attend an incident near Grangemouth. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

Danger on the ice

It comes as The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also issued a warning to communities across Scotland to stay clear of frozen water, following prolonged periods of icy conditions with temperatures below freezing.

DACO Alasdair Perry, SFRS' Head of Prevention and Protection, said: “We would ask everyone to be aware of the dangers of ice during this cold snap and strongly advise against walking or playing on any iced-up waterways and always ensure that children are kept away from any iced over ponds or rivers.

“If you are out with your pet, do not throw sticks or balls near frozen water, and if they do get into trouble on the ice, do not venture onto the ice yourself to attempt a rescue - dial 999.

"The ice may look solid, but it is not worth the risk to step out on to it."