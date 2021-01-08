ALEX Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of misleading the Holyrood inquiry into her government's treatment of him, calling parts of her evidence “simply untrue”.

The former First Minister claimed his successor had broken the Scottish ministerial code, which if correct would be regarded at parliament as a resignation matter.

The Scottish Tories said the allegations pointed to “shocking, deliberate and corrupt actions at the heart of government”.

In a submission shared with the inquiry, Mr Salmond said the breaches including failing to inform the civil service of his meetings with her, and allowing the Scottish Government to battle him in court despite legal advice that its case was likely to collapse.

The inquiry is looking into how the Scottish Government botched its probe into sexual misconduct allegations made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise seat aside in a judicial review by showing it was flawed from the start and “tainted by apparent bias”, a Government error that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his legal costs.

READ MORE: Kenny MacAskill says Nicola Sturgeon’s husband on way out as party’s top official

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Alex Salmond, the very person who knows exactly what Nicola Sturgeon did behind the scenes and precisely what happened in their meetings, has now said she ‘misled’ the Scottish Parliament and ‘broke’ the Ministerial Code.

“There are witnesses and there appears to be a mountain of evidence that confirms Nicola Sturgeon knew of the allegations before she claimed to find out.

“Nobody ever bought Nicola Sturgeon’s tall tales to have suddenly turned forgetful, especially about the devastating moment she found out of sexual harassment allegations against her friend and mentor of 30 years.

“What has been revealed are allegations of shocking, deliberate and corrupt actions at the heart of government. There is now clear evidence of Nicola Sturgeon abusing her power to deceive the Scottish public.

“If this proves to be correct, it is a resignation matter.

“No First Minister, at any time, can be allowed to get away with repeatedly and blatantly lying to the Scottish Parliament and breaking the Ministerial Code.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and Committee member Jackie Baillie said: “Alex Salmond’s explosive allegations demand answers from the First Minister to the Committee.

“The bombshell accusation that Nicola Sturgeon has broken the Ministerial Code has the potential to end her political career and demands a robust and honest answer from the First Minister.

“This Committee demands truthfulness and honesty from every witness it calls – it is vital that the First Minister tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth when she appears before the Committee.”

This is a developing story.