DONALD Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment days before he is set to give up power to Joe Biden.

The US President has been told to resign or face a rapid attempt to remove him from office following his role in inciting a violent riot in Washington on Wednesday that resulted in the death of five people.

Mr Trump has also announced he will not be attending Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration later this month - the first time such a snub has happened for more than 150 years.

Democrat politicians are now drawing up plans to impeach Mr Trump for his role in Wednesday's violent riot at the US Capitol building – with Vice President Mike Pence gibing no indication he will invoke the 25th Amendment in the US Constitution to remove Mr Trump from office.

Reports suggest Mr Trump's team are having discussions with external lawyers over the threat of another impeachment bid.

If Mr Trump is impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, he could be prevented from running for office in 2024 or ever holding the presidency again.

Three House Democrats are planning to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday, meaning the chamber could potentially vote on his removal from office by midweek.

If the Democratic leadership does decide to move forward with plans to remove Mr Trump, they could vote on articles of impeachment drafted by Representatives David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also written to the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, Mark Milley, calling on him to remove the codes used to launch nuclear weapons, warning the "unstable president" should have his authority withdrawn as he "could not be more dangerous".

She added that immediate action is needed to prevent Mr Trump from "ordering a nuclear strike" and "initiating military hostilities" while he remains in office.

Mr Trump will become the fourth president in US history to not attend his successor's inauguration – with the last such incident taking place in 1869 when Andrew Johnson refused to attend President-elect Ulysses Grant's ceremony.

Speculation had mounted that Mr Trump would instead travel to Scotland at the time of the inauguration – but Nicola Sturgeon has said any trip would not be allowed under Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Mr Trump and the First Lady are expected to travel to their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida the day before the inauguration.

Mr Biden won the presidency with 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump’s 232 and will become president at noon local time on January 20, regardless of Mr Trump’s plans.

The Vice President is expected to attend Mr Biden’s inauguration on January 20. along with the previous four presidents.

Mr Trump, facing a backlash from opponents and within his own Republican Party for inciting a violent siege by his supporters on the US Capitol building on Wednesday, tweeted to confirm he will not be attending the ceremony.

He said: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

In a video posted more than 24 hours after the violent attack, Mr Trump finally acknowledged that Mr Biden will become the new leader of the United States.

Mr Trump spoke out against the rioting, calling it a "heinous attack" that left him "outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem".

He also said now that Congress has certified the results, the "new administration will be inaugurated on January 20" and his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power".

Five people died as a result of the disorder at the Capitol, including a police officer who had been struck by a fire extinguisher.

But he did tell his supporters that, while he knows they are "disappointed", he stressed "our incredible journey is only just beginning".

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark said the House "can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly", as early as the coming week, if Mr Pence does not invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Mr Trump from office, following calls for him to do so.

Representative James Clyburn, the number three House Democrat, said he hopes Speaker Nancy Pelosi "would move forward if the Vice President refuses to do what he is required to do under the Constitution".

He added: "Everyone knows that this president is deranged."

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office and has never been used.

Mr Pence has not publicly addressed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment.

And that possibility may have faded after two Cabinet members resigned on Thursday in protest after Mr Trump egged on rioters who then mounted the assault on the Capitol.

One leading Republican critic of Mr Trump, Senator Ben Sasse, said he will "definitely consider" impeachment.

He added: "The president has disregarded his oath of office." He said what Mr Trump did was "wicked" in inciting the mob.

If the House impeaches, "I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move", Mr Sasse said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he and Ms Pelosi tried to call Mr Pence early Thursday to discuss the 25th Amendment option but were unable to connect with him.

Ms Pelosi, during a new conference, challenged several Cabinet members by name, including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin.

"Do they stand by these actions?" Ms Pelosi asked.

"Are they ready to say that for the next 13 days this dangerous man can do further harm to our country?"