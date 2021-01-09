Celebrities, political opponents, and more have shared their reaction to Donald Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter.

Many took to social media to praise Twitter for its decision to suspend the President from the platform following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Hillary Clinton reshared a previous tweet which she had posted during the 2016 election in which she tweeted at Trump, "Delete your account."

Interacting with her old tweet the former presidential hopeful simply added a tick emoji.

Mark Ruffalo thanked Twitter, while Mark Hamill asked, "And how is YOUR day going?" along with a screenshot of the president's suspended account.

Chrissy Teigen couldn't hide her delight at the news sharing an image of the suspended account.

"The year is looking up again," wrote Jameela Jamil.

The View's Meghan McCain retweeted Twitter's announcement and added a warning: "He's gonna burn the White House to the ground."

Whoopi Goldberg just wrote, "Finally," and comedian Wanda Sykes called for Twitter to suspend more accounts.

Author Stephen King wrote that Twitter "finally got fed up with Trump's lying and took away his megaphone."

Despite many praising the news, American journalist Megyn Kelly tweeted in support of the president writing: "If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next."

Mr Trump, who is due to leave office on 20 January, released a statement via the POTUS account saying he had been negotiating with other websites and promised a "big announcement soon".

He added: "Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely."

The comment was quickly removed by Twitter.