Following the scenes in the US which saw Donald Trump supporters storm the Capitol, the eyes of the world have been on the future of the nation.

With the Inauguration nearing, some Cabinet members are reportedly growing increasingly concerned over the behaviour of the 45th President. There is speculation that some are considering invoking the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Donald Trump from office.

NBC News reported that democrats were drafting a letter to Mr Pence demanding he invoke the 25th.

But what is the 25th Amendment, has it been used before and could it remove Donald Trump from office?

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment in the US Constitution can be involved if a president, for any reason, is unable to carry out their duties of office.

The amendment allows a president who knows they are unable to perform duties to transfer powers.

Following the invoking of the amendment, the VP would then become president. Such circumstances would normally see a president having surgery. Indeed, power has been transferred in the past.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Twitter ban: A history of the frayed relationship between president and social media platform

In 2002 and 2007, President George W Bush placed his vice-president in charge when he was sedated during routine colonoscopies. President Ronald Reagan also transferred power in 1985 when he was in hospital for cancer surgery.

Despite this, no sitting president has ever been permanently removed using the 25th Amendment.

Can Donald Trump be removed using the 25th Amendment?

While the 25th Amendment normally requires a sitting President to acknowledge they are unable to perform their duties, there is a section of the amendment that could remove a sitting president through the Houses.

The fourth section of the amendment, which has never been invoked, outlines what happens if the president becomes unable to carry out his duties but does not transfer power.

When President Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 discussions around invoking the 25th gained momentum, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introducing legislation that created a commission to review a president's fitness for office.

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi unveils a bill that would give Congress power in removing presidents

The vice president and the majority of the cabinet would have to declare the president unfit to lead.

In doing so, they would send a letter to the speakers of the Houses of Representatives and the Senate declaring the president is unfit. The vice president then becomes acting president.

READ MORE: Democrats plot impeachment move if Cabinet refuses to oust Donald Trump

The president would be given the chance to offer a response in writing, and if he contests the finding, Congress would have a vote to decide. Any vote in the Senate and House of Representatives ordering the president's removal requires a two-thirds majority.

If the issue wasn't resolved, the VP would remain in office.