A large police presence is in place near Clapham Common station as an anti-lockdown protest gets underway.
Three people have been detained by officers at a nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket as about 20 members of the public, many not wearing masks, watched on.
Dozens of police officers have started moving crowds away from the area in the direction of Stockwell, as four police vans parked up outside the supermarket.
Anti-lockdown protesters were heard shouting “take your freedom back” while being heckled by members of the public.
A crowd of about 30 maskless demonstrators were walking along Clapham High Street chanting as dozens of police officers attempted to keep them contained to the area.
One woman shouted from her car at the protesters, “There’s a pandemic going on you twats”, while another bystander shouted “idiots”.
One anti-lockdown protester who has been detained shouted “I stand under common law, not maritime law and this is assault”, as he was put into handcuffs by police officers.
A large police presence remains around Clapham Common station, but almost all protesters had left the area as of 2pm.
Police could be seen questioning several people not wearing masks, as well as a maskless cameraman who was filming officers.
At least six police vans were at the scene.
