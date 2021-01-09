Two members of staff at a Tesco in Greenock have died after contracting coronavirus.

The branch of the supermarket in Inverclyde confirmed the death of two employees with a spokesperson saying: "Our thoughts are with their families and we are supporting our store colleagues at this difficult time."

The Daily Record reports that colleagues in the branch are said to have been left “devastated” by the loss of the popular team members.

It comes amid rising levels across Scotland, with Inverclyde seeing more than 550 cases per 100,000, the highest rate in Scotland. 

Members of Tesco in Port Glasgow are also believed to be self-isolating after an outbreak at the branch in-store. 