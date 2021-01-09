The Met Office may have weather warnings in place over icy conditions in many parts of the country – but these hardy Edinburgh residents were keen to take advantage.

Skaters in Scottish capital’s headed Inverleith Park – and some brought along their four-legged friends to join in the fun. 

Meanwhile, In Glasgow, Queen's Park was once again a hot spot for sledding. 

Winter weather Jan 9th 2021(Jane Barlow/PA)
Winter weather Jan 9th 2021(Jane Barlow/PA)

Jenny Cook, 77, was among those showing off her skating skills.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for ice across much of Scotland until Sunday morning.

