The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Buckingham Palace announced the 94-year-old head of state and her consort, 99, had been given the injection.
It is understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”
A royal source confirmed the injections were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.
The Queen and Philip have been spending the lockdown in England sheltering at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, and forgo the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.
