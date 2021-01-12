I love The Beatles. I’ve bought all their records (more than once), read loads of biographies and own the full DVD set of the Anthology documentary. Tragically, as I sit here tapping away on my keyboard I’m even wearing a pair of novelty Beatles socks gifted to me at Christmas. Well, they are very comfy.

But my knowledge of Liverpool’s greatest sons extends way beyond their music. I know the names of their wives, their children and as much about each Beatle’s personality traits as it’s possible to know without actually having met any of them. So it’s safe to say, I’m a fan of the Fab Four.

Read More: Merton and Hyslop: Don't blame HIGNFY for Bojo's rise to PM

And that’s the problem. I’m starting to wish I wasn’t.

Film director Peter Jackson’s tantalising “sneak peek” at his forthcoming The Beatles: Get Back documentary on YouTube has sent shockwaves across the universe for fans. Instead of the fractious rehearsals of legend that led to their acrimonious break-up in 1970, the footage shows them mucking about, laughing, making funny voices and even dancing.

The film, which hits screens in September, looks superb, and, of course, muggins here will be among the millions of obsessives shelling out to feed the Beatles memorabilia gravy train.

Read more: Opinion: Mark Eadie: Digital age no match for the tracks of my years

But I know this hero worship has to stop. In fairness, my fixation isn’t without just cause – no other band broke the mould like the Fabs or inspired so many musicians or had such an enduring impact on popular culture. We are still feeling the shockwaves today – look at any magazine or book stand in any supermarket in any town and there will be at least one cover with The Beatles staring back at you.

So, where’s the harm? None, really. But then there's always this nagging sense that I’m being played like one of those balalaikas in Back In The USSR. More releases, more remasters, more new product. It's as if I’m in the grip of a drug lord. But I blame myself – after all, where there’s demand, there’s supply.

I also know extreme fandom can often stifle your own creativity. There’s a temptation to measure your ideas against those of your idols, only to find them, unsurprisingly, coming up short. Instead of being inspired you become trapped in a mindset of self-doubt as you ask yourself, “Would Lennon have done that?”

Read more: King of Birds: The Gorman brothers' long and winding road

And as much as I admire them, I know they weren’t gods. They were four blokes who had a special chemistry that worked brilliantly in the studio. Let’s not forget some of dross from the solo years.

There’s no question in my mind that a world with The Beatles has been a far better place than without them. In fact, I’m not sure I would be the same person I am today had they not existed.

But after indulging in the Get Back nostalgia trip, that’s it, I’m pressing the pause button on John, Paul, George and Ringo. Sometimes you can know too much about a subject, accumulate thousands of useless facts and trivia until you forget what it was you liked about it in the first place.

For me, it's time to get off The Long And Winding Road for a while and just let The Beatles be.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.