AS watching TV and online video services surges once again during full lockdown, nine-out-of-ten of the most watched streaming shows and movies are on Netflix, despite audience anger over rising prices during the pandemic.

What’s the most watched show?

Netflix's "Virgin River" takes the top spot for the most watched show on streaming, according to audience data compiler, Nielsen, with the romantic US drama taking up 1.79 billion minutes of viewers' time in the week of November 30 to December 6. It moved up from third place to first in the Nielsen rankings after season two was released in November.

Virgin River?

The series tells the story of a nurse who answers an advert to work in a medical practice in a remote town in Northern California and is based on novels of the same name by US author, Robyn Carr. Proving to be a sleeper hit, producers confirmed a third series is afoot.

It toppled The Crown?

The Crown slipped just a little, landing in second place, with the royal drama garnering 1.46 billion minutes of viewing time.

What else did we binge on?

The American version of The Office, starring Steve Carrell and John Krasinski, which originally aired from 2005 to 2013, is still raking in viewers, with 1.31 billion minutes spent viewing the comedy, while Disney+ took the fourth spot thanks to The Mandalorian, which racked up 994 million minutes of viewing time, ahead of the drama, Selena, about the US-Mexican singer’s life.

Rounding off the top 10?

Medical drama Grey's Anatomy, sci-fi series Supernatural and comedy Schitt's Creek were the sixth, seventh and eighth most watched, followed by The Christmas Chronicles 2 movie - starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn - which had 639 million minutes of viewing time, ahead of Criminal Minds in the 10th spot, with 628 million minutes.

Streaming is likely to surge again?

During the initial UK lockdown, a surge in screen time saw people in the UK spend 40% of their day watching TV and online video services. They kept themselves informed and entertained by spending an average of six hours and 25 minutes each day watching TV and online video content – a total of almost 45 hours a week, and a rise of almost a third on the year before.

But prices are going up?

Despite the huge economic challenges of the pandemic, Netflix are upping their prices. The streaming giant announced the standard package will rise from £8.99 per month to £9.99 per month, while the premium package will increase from £11.99 per month to £13.99 per month. A spokesman for Netflix said: “Affected members will be notified through email and will also receive a notification within the Netflix website/app a month ahead of their price increase.”

Top tips for Netflix fans?

On his Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV last week, financial expert Lewis offered tips to tackle the increase, including downgrading to the basic package, which will remain unchanged at £5.99 a month, although it offers a lower screen resolution. He also suggested - if living in a shared house - splitting the bill with your housemates. He then told viewers: “What you may also not know about Netflix, is you can go to Netflix.com/watch-free and it has some of its shows available for free there and you don't have to pay."