EVERY adult will be offered the coronavirus vaccine by the autumn, Matt Hancock has said.
The UK Health Secretary made the pledge while appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.
He said: "Every adult will be offered a vaccine by the autumn, absolutely."
Mr Hancock said the rollout had to take place "according to need", with care home residents, for example, more likely to die from the virus.
He said: "It's very important that of course we start with the most vulnerable, but then we get through and we vaccinate everyone."
More to follow.
