A health board boss has refuted rumours that the Covid-19 virus is no longer a threat in the region, stressing "nothing could be further from the truth."

NHS Western Isles has only reported one new case, in Uist, in the last week - however the statistics across the rest of Scotland and the UK remain very poor.

Gordon Jamieson, chief executive of NHS Western Isles, told residents to be wary of incorrect views that the virus has "been and gone" from the area.

He said: "There is a view circulating that I am aware of that the virus has been here and gone.

"Nothing could be further from the truth."

He added: "We still have a significant period during which we have to be constantly vigilant, and continue to take the precautionary measures every day.

"We need to do this until we have sufficient people vaccinated, and that will take some months.

"Please I would ask you to ignore any views to the contrary. They are simply not correct.

"When restrictions can be relaxed the government will let us know about that, and when you can start to let your guard down we will let you know at the earliest point.

"Thank you for everything you are doing every day to keep us safe."

Yesterday, Scotland recorded 93 more deaths from coronavirus, equalling the record set on Friday, according to official figures.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 4,965.

A further 1,865 positive cases were also reported by the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the figures as “a big concern”.

On Twitter, she said: “Covid case numbers still a big concern & putting huge pressure on the NHS, as hospital and ICU cases increase.

“Also, 93 further deaths remind us just how dangerous the virus can be – my thoughts are with all those grieving. To save lives and protect the NHS, please #StayHome.”

Figures show the daily test positivity rate is 8.7%, up from 8.1% on Friday, when 2,301 positive cases were recorded.

A total of 147,889 people have tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

There are 1,596 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, up 66 from 1,530 in 24 hours.

Reflecting on these figures, Mr Jamieson stressed to residents of the Western Isles that statistics continue to be "very poor."

He said: "There is a high number of new cases and tragically a high number of deaths, and we must continue to take every precaution."