Amazon has joined Google and Apple in removing Parler from its web hosting service.

Both Google and Apple had both removed it from their app stores earlier with Amazon now following suit.

The relatively new 'free speech' social network claims it is "unbiased" social media and has found a calling with popular with people banned from Twitter.

Parler hosts prominent conservative voices including Texas senator Ted Cruz and Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Discussing the decision to remove the platform, a Google spokesperson said it had made the decision because it requires “that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content”.

“In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues,” it added.

Apple also removed Parler from its app store stating that "Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these treats to people's safety"

Parler's chief executive John Matze responded saying: "We won't cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech!"

He also warned that Parler could be offline for up to a week in order to "rebuild from scratch".

As reported by CNN, Amazon's AWS Trust and Safety team told Parler's Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff that the social network "does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service".

"AWS provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum, and we continue to respect Parler's right to determine for itself what content it will allow on its site", the letter said.

"However we cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.".

Following the Twitter ban from Donald Trump, it has been rumoured that Trump may launch his own platform. But that will not happen overnight, and free speech experts anticipate growing pressure on all social media platforms to curb incendiary speech as Americans take stock of Wednesday's violent takeover of the US Capitol by a Trump-incited mob.

Twitter ended Mr Trump's nearly 12-year run on Friday. In shutting his account it cited a tweet to his 89 million followers that he planned to skip President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration that it said gave rioters license to converge on Washington once again.