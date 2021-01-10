The UK rejected an offer from the EU to allow musicians to continue touring without a visa in the wake of Brexit, according to reports.

The EU put forward a "standard" proposal that would exempt artists from requiring a visa for a period of 90 days, according to a report in the Independent, but it was turned down by the UK Government.

An EU source told the paper: “It is usually in our agreements with third countries, that [work] visas are not required for musicians. We tried to include it, but the UK said no."

However, the UK Government said that the UK proposed a scheme that would ensure musicians could travel to the EU without work permits and blamed the EU for its "refusal" to consider the UK's post-Brexit travel proposals for those working in the sector.

READ MORE: Brexit: SNP calls for for multibillion-pound ‘compensation’ for Scotland

Meanwhile, Cabinet Office minister Lord True added that the UK Government would continue to give the “highest priority” to the sector, and said there is an option to review the list of activities which do not require work permits - although it is "unlikely" for talks on the issue to resume in the near future.

It comes as thousands have signed a petition calling on the Government to negotiate a “free cultural work permit” to ensure ease of travel throughout the 27 member states has received more than 233,000 signatures.

Scots musician Iona Fyfe and Aberdeenshire West SNP candidate Fergus Mutch added their names to the petition and have insisted on the importance of tours in Europe for Scottish creatives.

Fergus Mutch and Iona Fyfe with Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Fyfe, former Scots Singer of the Year and BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year finalist, said the cost of visas and taxes on importing merchandise into Europe alone means it will be "financially unviable" to tour in Europe in the future.

She added: “Covid-19, plus the effects of Brexit, have been a double blow for the music industry.

“So many musicians rely on touring in Europe to sustain their income.

“It’s a great shame that this will no longer be feasible — not to mention the loss of the huge benefits in cultural exchange and sharing traditions.”

Mr Mutch called the deal "shoddy", and told The National: “The shoddy Brexit deal we’ve seen materialise in recent days is miles out of tune with the needs of Scotland’s musicians and artists.

“Performers, in particular, have suffered a massive blow this year with work, touring, and income effectively on hold because of Covid-19. Creating more barriers will truly devastate the sector.

“We should be opening doors for them to tour, to make a living and to showcase the depth of Scotland’s talent and creativity to the world. Sadly the Tories have failed yet again in recognising the value of music and the arts.

“The UK government must negotiate visa-free travel for professional musicians as a matter of urgency. Failure to act would be nothing short of insular, shortsighted and spiteful.”

“However, there is a review clause on the list of permitted activities and I can assure the House that the Government will continue to give the highest priority to this important sector.”

Other musicians supporting the petition include One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, former Boyzone member Ronan Keating, singer-songwriter Laura Marling and Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess - who have all encouraged their fans to support the campaign online.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Conservative former minister Lord Hunt of Wirral said: “We must press for … reciprocal visa-free travel arrangements for touring performers and crews.”

Crossbench peer Lord Berkeley of Knighton also said: “Now the Government has provided financial support to UK fisheries of £100 million to address impact of lost quotas having left the EU.

“My Lords, I love fish, but I value our cultural wellbeing still more. The fishing industry contributes £1.4 billion to the UK economy compared to the music industry which is worth £5.8 billion.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The inconvenient truths for ‘think big’ Boris Johnson, flagged by Emmanuel Macron and Danny Blanchflower

“Will the Government consider providing similar financial support to mitigate the lost work for touring musicians due to the lack of mobility, provisions and the additional red tape?”

Lord True, closing the debate, explained: “In negotiations with the EU on business travel we proposed to expand the list of permitted activities for short-term business visitors, notably to include work done by artists, entertainers, musicians and supporting staff.

“This would have ensured that musicians could have travelled to the EU without work permits.

“However, the EU rejected this because they considered that touring musicians were providing a service directly to consumers rather than performing a business visit.

“We did point out that there were other types of short-term business that provide direct services, but the EU didn’t alter its position.

“Considering the EU’s refusal to consider our proposals it seems unlikely they’ll want to reopen this subject so soon after the negotiations have concluded.