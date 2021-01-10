A care home which was the first to roll out the coronavirus vaccine in Scotland has seen an outbreak of the virus.

Abercorn Care Home in Hamilton began vaccinating residents on December 14.

The care home providers Sanctuary Care and NHS Lanarkshire are working together to manage the outbreak, the Sunday Mail reports.

Annie Innes, 90, was the first to receive the vaccine but she is not among the new cases.

A total of 51 residents were vaccinated at the home.

Experts believe the outbreak demonstrates the vaccine may not be enough to end the pandemic.

Ashley Goodfellow, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health, said: “NHS Lanarkshire’s Health Protection Team is currently managing an outbreak in Abercorn care home in Hamilton.

“We are working closely with the care home manager and have provided outbreak management and infection prevention and control advice and support to the home.

“NHS Lanarkshire’s Health Protection Team is in regular contact with all care homes which have an outbreak until they are resolved and formally declared over.

“We recognise this has been a difficult time for care home residents, their families and friends, and members of staff.”

A Sanctuary Care spokesperson said: “While we would not comment on the medical condition of any of our residents or staff, we remain in regular contact with the Scottish Government’s Health and Social Care Directorate.

“We continue to closely follow the detailed public health guidance being given to care homes across the United Kingdom and our homes are part of the ongoing vaccination programme.”