There have been 1,877 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 3 deaths in the same period.

123 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,598 in the hospital.

20,968 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 10% of these were positive

Yesterday, Scotland recorded 93 deaths with 1,865 new cases in 24 hours, according to official figures.

A total of 149,766 people have tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

There are 1,598 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, up two from 1,596 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 123 are in intensive care – up by 14 from the previous day.

From tomorrow, GP practices across Scotland will begin inoculating the over-80s, starting with the oldest patients on their list, with Nicola Sturgeon predicting that this age group should be fully vaccinated within four weeks.

The latest figures come as a public health expert warned that the UK will be forced back into lockdown if there is not a greater plan to combat Covid-19.

Professor Devi Sridhar said the four nations will see cases rise again in the summer months if test and trace systems, mass testing and support packages for people self-isolating are not put in place.

She told Times Radio: “We are not at the mercy of this virus where whatever it does we have to react.

“We can dictate how this evolves but we need a bit more agency in being more proactive and ahead of it instead of always behind it.”