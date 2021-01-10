Sunday's opinion page pieces address last week's violence at the US Capitol building, Covid fear and a call to action on childhood obesity. Here is The Herald’s pick of those editorials.

Sunday Times

Tam Fry, spokesman for the National Obesity Forum, suggests Scotland should follow Amsterdam's lead and monitor weight from infancy to help curb the UK's obesity blight.

Between 2012 and 2015, the percentage of overweight children fell by 12% as a result of a strategy that requires children in the Dutch capital to be regularly weighed and tested for agility and balance. Those whose weight is of concern are referred for help.

Mr Fry claims that while Nicola Sturgeon, then Health Secretary, recognised that Scotland had similar problems in 2010 "Scottish action has suffered a decade of indifference" with repeat strategies having little impact on the problem.

He said Scotland already has a pathway in place with 11 fixed points when every child should be checked by a health professional and said health boards must now ensure weight is "assessed and interpreted".

Mail on Sunday

Professor Robert Dingwall, a sociologist and government advisor, writes that there is a need to "dispel the mood of fear" around Covid if the country is to move beyond recurrent lockdown restrictions.

He said the vaccination programme would make the virus "less deadly than flu" and described as "chilling" a view that the virus can be completed eliminated.

He said: "We were right to be anxious in the Spring of 2020. Now we must put that behind us and demand a plan to dismantle the current government controls in step with the current vaccination programme underway".

He said that while shortages of beds and staff distress was real, it was not reflective of the average experience of Covid-19.

He said: "Distressed and angry voices from hospitals appeal to our emotions but they must not dominate what we think."

Scotland on Sunday

Kirsty Strickland focussed on last week's violent disturbances at the US Capitol building writing that the hatred stoked by Donald Trump would remain "long after his exit".

She said black author and MSNBC commentator Joy Reid had got to the crux of what we were seeing on our screens when she wrote: "White Americans are never afraid of the cops. Even when they are committing insurrection. Because in their mind they own the country."

She was critical that the violence was not forseen, writing: "Given that Donald Trump and his agitators have spent months agitating for violence against opponents and whipping the mob into a frenzy over false claims of election fraud, it seems astonishing that this disorder and violence wasn't forseen, especially since it was widely discussed online in spaces frequented by right wing conspiracy theorists."

The Sunday Telegraph

Jeremy Brian, a barrister, is critical of the decision by Twitter to ban Donald Trump.

He said denying free speech to undesirable world leaders does not help to defeat their views or quell their influence but "enhances it, investing them with a quality of martyrdom."

He described Twitter policies as a "mass of moral contradictions" and said that if inciting violence was the threshold test then groups including climate activists Extinction Rebellion should also face the same sanction.