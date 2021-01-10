AN unnamed Celtic player has tested positive for coronavirus following the squad's trip to Dubai, the club have announced.

Neil Lennon and his players have faced criticism for going ahead with the Premiership champions' annual winter training camp as usual, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team touched down at Glasgow Airport on Friday evening and all players and staff were tested for coronavirus upon their return.

Of those tests, one has returned positive - leading Celtic to announce that the individual in question will receive 'our full care and support'.

A statement from the club read: "Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for Covid-19.

"Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support. All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative."

The club stated on Monday that they had received Scottish Government approval for their mid-season trip following criticism of the timing of their excursion, just two days before Scotland went into lockdown from already strict restrictions.