THEY are the scourge of motorists, costing drivers across the UK an estimated £4.09 billion each year in repairs and risking the safety of cyclists.

Now,a British digger maker says it has come up with a solution that will dramatically speed up the time taken to repair potholes and reduce council staffing costs.

JCB has launched the PotholePro, a machine the company claims can repair a pothole in less than eight minutes – four times quicker than standard methods and at half the cost of current solutions.

The company say the speedier repair time is the equivalent of 700 potholes a month.

It allows the contractor or local authority to cut the defect, crop the edges and clean the hole with one machine, mechanising jobs traditionally done by a team and delivering up to a 50% cut in costs.

The technology can plane a full carriageway from the kerb, without re-positioning and potholes can be repaired by the operator without leaving the cab. After the repair is carried out, all that is then required is to tar the affected stretch of road.

During trials in Stoke-on-Trent, the machine completed 51 road repair jobs in 20 days, which the city council say would have taken a team of up to six workers 63 days to complete normally. JCB does not state how much the machinery costs.

Figures from the AA reveal more than £11bn-worth of potholes need repairing across UK roads.

Councils get a request to fix a pothole every 46 seconds and more than £8.1 million was paid out in compensation to drivers last year for vehicle damage caused by potholes.

According to the Department for Transport, 397 people have been killed or seriously injured while cycling due to a pothole or other road defect since 2007.

Edmund King OBE, President of the AA said: “The toll of pothole damage on cars is already breathtaking.

“However, as more people take up cycling due to avoiding public transport in the pandemic and if e-scooters are legalised, then sorting our poor road surfaces becomes more important than ever.

“JCB has taken the initiative to fix these problems, and we’re excited to see its new PotholePro take to the streets.”