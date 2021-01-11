.FROM SALTIRE NEWS, 6B BARNTON PARK WOOD, EDINBURGH EH4 6EW.

A PROJECT to reinforce Scotland’s first wild beaver population in 400 years has been a success, according

to a report published today [MON].

Eurasian Beavers were introduced to Knapdale Forest in mid-Argyll from 2009 to 2014 as part of the Scottish Beaver Trial, which saw the native animals officially return to Scotland more than four centuries after they were hunted to extinction.

Scottish Beavers, a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the Scottish Wildlife Trust, released 21 more beavers into the area between 2017 and 2019 to bolster the population.

Monitoring throughout 2020 shows the endangered species are now “more widespread and breeding throughout the area”.

The final report from the Scottish Beavers Reinforcement Project reveals the genetic diversity of Knapdale’s beaver population has increased, which is important for its future survival.

The new beavers brought to Knapdale were sourced primarily in Tayside and originate from Bavaria, while

the original Scottish Beaver Trial population was sourced in Norway.

A successful pairing between beavers with Norwegian and Bavarian origins has not yet been detected, but is thought likely to take place “in the near future”.

The report found the isolated Knapdale population is now “on a more secure footing as a direct result of this reinforcement”. It is hoped it will connect with other populations in future, through either natural expansion or further releases in the area around Loch Awe.

Gill Dowse, of the Scottish Wildlife TrustTreusrt, said: “The trial was a landmark conservation project that showed how beavers can create and restore important wetland and native woodland habitats.

“A limited number of beavers were introduced during the trial so it was important to go back and release more, giving them a good chance to thrive.”

“After three years of fieldwork we can be confident this reinforcement project has been a success, and that we have done all we can to bolster the wild population in Knapdale.”

Dr Helen Taylor, RZSS conservation programme manager, said: “Monitoring the beaver population in Knapdale for the past three years and tracking the fortunes of these newly-released animals has painted a clear picture of a steadily growing population that is beginning to spread out into all the various waterways available in Knapdale Forest.

“It’s been fantastic that the project provided an initial solution for moving beavers from high-conflict areas in Tayside into Knapdale, where their positive impacts on the environment and on native biodiversity are clear to see.”

The final report from the reinforcement project contains recommendations to secure a long-term future for beavers in Scotland. These include developing a national conservation plan for beavers, permitting reintroductions in other suitable areas of Scotland, and widening the “founder base” by introducing more animals from Europe.

As the number of beaver trials in the UK increases, the report makes several recommendations for the welfare of animals within these projects. These include developing a genetic database of all beavers involved in translocations within Britain.

The project partners also hope the Scottish beavers project can act as a template for efforts to reintroduce beavers responsibly, both in other areas of Scotland and in other countries.

Ms Dowse added: “Encouraging a thriving beaver population in Scotland is an important step towards tackling the crisis facing nature. Bringing them back helps a huge range of other species, from dragonflies to otters. There are also substantial benefits for society, ranging from improved water quality to new opportunities for wildlife tourism.”

“To ensure we fully benefit from the return of beavers and minimise future conflicts it is important to develop a clear action plan for the future of this protected species.”

Ms Taylor added: “After a 400-year absence from this country, beavers are back and we need to ensure they have

a long-term future in Scotland, and throughout Britain.

“We need to make space for these incredible ecosystem engineers, build a better understanding of where the most suitable release sites are, and learn to live alongside them again so everyone can enjoy the benefits of beavers, while reducing human-wildlife conflict.”

Conservationists call the beaver a keystone species because its presence has such a major impact on the natural environment and its wildlife. They have been shown to increase an area’s amphibian and aquatic insect abundance, productivity and diversity and play a beneficial role in enhancing wetland processes, including strategic flood management and water quality improvements.