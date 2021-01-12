This is an easy, no-bake cheesecake fit for any occasion. This is a recipe for mixing two of the best cakes into one. What could possibly be better!?
Carrot Cake
- 175g plain flour
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- ¼ tsp salt
- 300g sunflower oil
- 350g caster sugar
- 3 whole eggs
- 225g grated carrot
Cake mix
- 400g cream cheese
- 300g mascarpone
- 1 vanilla pod OR 1 tsp extract
- 1 lemon zest
- 200g icing sugar, sifted
- 100g pecans, roughly chopped
Method
Pre-heat oven 180˚C/ Gas mark 4
1. First make the carrot cake base. Grease and line a baking tray roughly 30cm x 20cm.
2. Mix the eggs and sugar in a bowl until pale and fluffy.
3. Next gradually add the oil, followed by the carrots and then the dry ingredients.
4. Mix until all combined, place in the baking tray and cook for about 25 mins or until the centre is clean with a knife test.
5. Once cooked, allow to cool slightly before turning out on to a sheet of greaseproof paper, roll out the cake slightly until it is about 1cm-2cm thick.
6. Next place your ring or mould on to the cake for the base. Remove any of the trim and allow to dry out overnight or cook at a low temperature in the oven until dry.
7. For the cheese mix, combine all the ingredients together until thoroughly mixed. Pour this onto your carrot cake base and allow to chill in the fridge for 4-6 hours.
8. For the topping of pecan crumble, pulse the leftover trimmings of the carrot cake base in a food blender then mix in the pecan nuts. Scatter this over the top of your cheesecake and remove the ring.
